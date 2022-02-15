Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,891,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,651,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

