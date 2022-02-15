Royal Bank of Canada Has $78.90 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $78,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $309.35 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

