Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

