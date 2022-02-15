Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.