Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $329.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

