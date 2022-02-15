Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Resonant by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 561,868 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Resonant by 94.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 94,448 shares during the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

