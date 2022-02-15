B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.12) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0744 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

