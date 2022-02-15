FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$8.100 EPS.

NYSE FMC opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FMC stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

