Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,118,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.