Desjardins Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$963.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.35. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million during the quarter.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

