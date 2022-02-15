Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.86 Million Holdings in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,407 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in G&P Acquisition were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the third quarter worth $146,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the second quarter worth $756,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in G&P Acquisition by 180.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 206,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in G&P Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAPA opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.