Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 1,100 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

