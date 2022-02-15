Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

