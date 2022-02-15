Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.92 Million in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $288,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $973,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

