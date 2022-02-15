Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,159 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $39,827,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

