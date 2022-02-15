Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,038,573 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 490,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 369,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after buying an additional 847,188 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.