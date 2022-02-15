Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $185,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $84.84 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

