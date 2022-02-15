Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,338 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Macy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE M opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

