Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 70,214 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $931.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

