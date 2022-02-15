Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,946,329 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $155,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RLJ stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

