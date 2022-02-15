Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

