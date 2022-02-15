Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of DIOD opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $474,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,504 shares of company stock worth $4,535,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

