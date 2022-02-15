Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,134 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Magnite by 640.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of MGNI opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

