NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE NXDT opened at 15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 13.91. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 10.50 and a 12 month high of 15.30.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 566,783.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.03 per share, for a total transaction of 217,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 355,059 shares of company stock worth $4,847,442.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.