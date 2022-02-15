Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
EXG opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $10.81.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
