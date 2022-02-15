NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,019 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $126.40 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.
DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.
In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
