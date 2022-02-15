Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.34 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $325.99 million and $9.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.89 or 0.06999125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,203.98 or 0.99999891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,670,410,309 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,183,857 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

