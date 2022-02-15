Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 6,938 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $15,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

CAKE opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

