Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $591,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
