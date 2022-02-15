Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,825 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

