Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,365 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.
Foot Locker Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
