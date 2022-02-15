Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,365 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

