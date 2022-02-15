Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

