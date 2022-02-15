Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

