Eaton Vance Management Buys 10,118 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,138,000 after buying an additional 437,312 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

PAYX opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

