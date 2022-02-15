RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.02. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $2,843,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

