TheStreet Downgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS opened at $545.89 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.03 and its 200-day moving average is $671.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

