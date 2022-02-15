Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. Alkaline Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 31.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 92,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 140,966 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

