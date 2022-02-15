Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. Alkaline Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.
