Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. Elekta AB has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

