Eaton Vance Management Sells 139,839 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,839 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $25,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.85 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

