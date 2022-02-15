Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

