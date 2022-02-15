Eaton Vance Management Sells 203,975 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203,975 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.47. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $121.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

