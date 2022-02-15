Mariner LLC Purchases 10,994 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

