Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 86,301 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

