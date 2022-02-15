Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 173,126 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 605.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,126 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

