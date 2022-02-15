Zacks Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $228.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.37.

