Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.