Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NGLOY opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 3,700 ($50.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,208.67.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

