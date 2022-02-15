First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $154,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $770.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $828.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $723.11 and a 1-year high of $947.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.49%.
FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.75.
In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 in the last ninety days. 21.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.