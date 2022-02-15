Invesco Ltd. Has $149.46 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of TC Energy worth $149,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.