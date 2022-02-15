The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375,186 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $167,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $86,585,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 129.2% in the second quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 68.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

